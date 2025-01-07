The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Miami finished the regular season with a record of 8-9 and barely missed out on the AFC playoffs. The season got off to a poor start for the Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion in Week 2. The Dolphins never fully recovered.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier delivered a strong statement on Tua's health and availability during a press conference on Tuesday. Grier seemed to demand that Tagovailoa do whatever it takes to protect himself moving forward.

“He needs to be available,” Grier said about Tagovailoa on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. “He needs to know how to protect himself… Not being available and taking risks is unacceptable to us. He knows that.”

The availability of Tagovailoa has been the primary story for Miami this season. Tua eventually came back after clearing concussion protocol. However, he suffered a hip injury that lingered through the end of the regular season.

Before Week 18, Tagovailoa made a bold claim that he would play in the playoffs ‘no ifs, ands or buts' if the Dolphins made it that far.

This is exactly what Dolphins fans want to hear. But it seems that statements like this aren't enough for Grier.

Tua's health is likely to continue as a storyline surrounding the Dolphins throughout the offseason.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier weighs in on Tyreek Hill trade rumors

Grier also had a chance to weigh in on the recent Tyreek Hill trade rumors coming after Week 18's brutal loss to the Jets.

The rumors started after Hill made comments after the game that suggested he wanted to be traded. Hill then doubled down on those comments by changing his social media avatar to Antonio Brown. Specifically, Brown running off the field at the end of his Buccaneers tenure. Tyreek photoshopped his face onto the image as well.

Grier told reporters on Tuesday that he has had productive conversations with Tyreek Hill that will stay internal. He also clarified that Hill has never asked for a trade with him, despite rumors to the contrary.

“I will say in a frustrating season, he was very emotional in a game where we had a chance coming back from 2-6,” Grier said per Cameron Wolfe.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel also spoke with Hill. He told the speedy WR that it's “unacceptable to leave a game and it won't be tolerated in the future.” Hill reportedly embraced accountability and McDaniel said there's nothing to fix in their relationship.

It will be interesting to see if this story continues to bounce around the rumor mill this offseason.