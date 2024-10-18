The Miami Dolphins will be facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, and they have some positive news on the injury front. Running back De'Von Achane says he has cleared the concussion protocol and should be ready to go against the Colts. Achane has been a full participant in practice all week.

The running back suffered a concussion in Week 5 against the New England Patriots and was placed into the NFL's return to participation protocol. During practice, head coach Mike McDaniel shared his optimism surrounding Achane playing against the Colts.

“Would I say I'm optimistic? Absolutely,” McDaniel said. “I do not have a crystal ball. Something could happen today, but barring an event that you can't forecast, I feel pretty good about it.”

“I’ve been feeling good, feeling great, feeling back to normal,” Achane said.

De'Von Achane ready to lead Dolphins' rushing attack

De'Von Achane leads the Dolphins with 369 scrimmage yards on a team-high 77 touches, and he's the only player on the team with multiple touchdowns. If Achane plays in Week 7, it'll be the first time since Week 1 that he, Jaylen Wright, and Raheem Mostert will be healthy. Achane spoke about the possibility of all three of them being healthy.

“That means a defense can’t just kill one of us because … all of us are healthy now,” Achane said. “So any one of us can go in there and make plays and do what’s best for the team.”

The Dolphins have been getting hit with injuries left to right this season, but they're getting a little healthy on the offensive side. The one domino left to fall is when Tua Tagovailoa will be returning, and Mike McDaniel gave an encouraging update on the quarterback.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, for the first time, confirms that QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play again in 2024,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Tagovailoa is still on Injured Reserve, eligible to resume practicing on Oct. 23.”

There's still no timetable for when Tagovailoa will return, but that is some positive news, especially for a team that's looking for answers on offense. As of now, Tyler Huntley has been starting, but there haven't been many big plays for them to come by.

Hopefully, with the return of Achane, there will be an offensive boost, and there's a chance they could get a win against the Colts and get into a groove for the rest of the season.