The Miami Dolphins have had an awful start to the 2024 NFL season. Miami's season took a huge hit when QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a brutal concussion injury earlier this season. The situation has not improved much since then, with no backup QB really standing out and a host of additional injuries holding the team back. Luckily, the Dolphins look like they could have one offensive weapon back in the near future.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane practiced on Wednesday with a red non-contact jersey, indicating he's in the latter stage of concussion protocol per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Achane left the team's Week 5 matchup with the Patriots early with a concussion. Getting Achane back would be a huge boost for a Dolphins offense that needs a spark without Tua.

Achane has yet to look like the explosive version of himself everyone saw during his rookie campaign. He has logged 56 carries for 183 yards and one touchdown on the season. Don't let the numbers fool you, Achane has a chance to return to his rookie form once the Dolphins start clicking on offense again. His return is a big deal.

In other Dolphins injury news, both Jevon Holland (broken hand) and Jordan Poyer (shin) practiced on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

Miami also recently got an update on QB Tua Tagovailoa from Mike McDaniel.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel speaks about Tua Tagovailoa's return for the first time

Mike McDaniel provided an update on QB Tua Tagovailoa on Monday for the first time since his scary-looking concussion injury earlier this season.

McDaniel said that Tagovailoa is expected to return at some point this season.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, for the first time, confirms that QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play again in 2024,” Rapoport said on Monday. “Tagovailoa is still on Injured Reserve, eligible to resume practicing on Oct. 23.”

This is huge news for a Dolphins team that desperately needs to get its season back on track. It will not be easy to keep the Dolphins competitive without Tua, but knowing that he is on his way back should motivate the team to give it their best shot.

The Dolphins need to pull out all the stops over the next couple weeks to try and get some wins. If they can do that, maybe there will still be hope once Tua returns to the lineup.

Next up for the Dolphins is a Week 7 matchup with the Colts.