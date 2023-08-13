The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Keke Coutee and cornerback Jamal Perry, the team announced in a Sunday release.

“Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver Keke Coutee and defensive back Jamal Perry and waived/injured cornerback Mark Gilbert and wide receiver Freddie Swain,” ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Sunday tweet.

Coutee, a former fourth-round pick from Texas Tech, has played in 33 games and started in 10 during his NFL career. The Houston Texans selected him with the 103rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former All-Big 12 Second-Team selection played in eight games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, gaining a total of 152 punt return yards on 17 returns, according to NFL.com.

Perry played in 31 games and started in seven for the Dolphins from 2019-21. The former Iowa State cornerback spent time on Miami's practice squad in 2022. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Miami's offense took fourth place in the NFL with 4,765 total receiving yards in 2022, according to NFL.com. Its 3,992 passing yards allowed put it at 27th in the NFL with spots behind the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. Receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle led Miami with 1,710 and 1,356 receiving yards, respectively.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel revealed Waddle, who headed to the locker room with an injury to his midsection during a joint practice with the Falcons on Wednesday, was “fine” and there was no long-term concern on Friday. Waddle and Hill took starting roles on the depth chart the Dolphins released on Tuesday. They fell to the Falcons in a 19-3 loss at Hard Rock Stadium in their first preseason matchup on Friday.

Miami will kick off against the Houston Texans at 4 p.m. EDT on Aug. 19 in NRG Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on the NFL Network.