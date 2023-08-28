The Miami Dolphins are releasing linebacker Malik Reed, according to a Monday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Reed, a former undrafted free agent out of Nevada, has spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his NFL career. He played in 14 games and started in two for Pittsburgh in 2022, recording 25 tackles, four quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, one sack and two pass deflections. He signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March.

Linebackers Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker, David Long Jr. and Bradley Chubb took up the four starting linebacker spots on the Dolphins' depth chart. Linebackers Channing Tindall, Duke Riley and Andrew Van Ginkel took up the spots behind them. Miami agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with Chubb in November. Phillips, a former first-round selection for the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft, earned a total of 61 tackles and seven sacks during the 17 games he played in Miami last season.

The Dolphins finished their 2023 preseason schedule with a record of 1-2. They prevailed in a 28-3 win against the Houston Texans, but lost to the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Malik Reed played in a total of 98 snaps for the Dolphins during the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. He played in 71 snaps on the defensive line, including in 39 as a right outside linebacker and 31 as a left outside linebacker. He recorded two tackles, one solo, during the team's preseason victory over the Texans.

The Dolphins will kick off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sept. 10 in SoFi Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.