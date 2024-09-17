As the NFL world waits to see what will happen to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the latest update has been revealed which is that they are placing him on injured reserve (IR) according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Putting Tagovailoa on the IR list means that he will miss at the very least the next four games.

The 26-year old suffered another concussion last Thursday night during the Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10, which sparked conversation of possible retirement due to the amount of head injuries he's had in his football career. However, it was reported that Tagovailoa has no plans to retire as he will now miss at least four games according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Tua Tagovailoa and his doctors will be making the decisions about his playing, his health, they will be driving the process,” Rapaport said. “My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire. In fact, his eyes are already on returning to the football field.”

The news of Tagovailoa going on the injured reserve list comes a day after Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that it was too early to tell if that would be the necessary action. While the thought was that he would miss Week 3 against the Seattle Sehawks, fans might have been holding out hope that he would be back swiftly, but to his past history, the team is taking precaution.

“Not enough information quite yet,” McDaniel said via the team's transcripts. “That’s going to be driven by medical experts and then when we get the appropriate information and discuss with Tua, then Chris (Grier) and I can discuss that. Not quite ready to make a distinction on that, so that could or couldn’t. We’ll see in the next coming days.”

Dolphins add quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion

While Skylar Thompson is set to start for Miami Sunday against Seattle, the Dolphins added more depth to the quarterback room in the form of Tyler Huntley. When asked what made the team choose Huntley, McDaniel would talk about his time with the Baltimore Ravens and his impressive outings when filling in for star Lamar Jackson who was injured.

“In lieu of the fact that if you’re not going to adhere to timelines based upon what the science tells us,” McDaniel said. “And how we want to approach individual situations and player injuries; with that unknown, that was something that – ever since he’s – it’s been apparent from afar and then having some coaches that have been around him, shoot, he was replacing the league MVP and you could tell from far away that he was a guy that the team absolutely believed could lead them to victory.”

“I think that’s a very huge tangible thing for a non-QB1 necessarily,” McDaniel continued. “And so for us without knowing exact timelines, we got to learn firsthand a nice reminder of how it only takes one play and what you think your depth is changes abruptly. So that’s a move for moving forward to secure some depth in case of the unforeseen which is timelines for us as it relates to Tua.”

It remains to be seen what happens to Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins in the meantime look to face the Seahawks Sunday.