Things got intense early on during the Tennessee Titans' Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Titans held a 3-0 lead on Miami a few minutes into the second quarter; however, the team took a blow from Will Levis' injury status after he left the game in pain.

Levis was highly active in the first half, taking a couple of blows and diving for yardage. He eventually exited the game with a shoulder injury and went to the tent to get it checked out. Levis is now questionable to return to the game, per John Glennon of The Athletic.

*This is a developing story, More details will follow soon.