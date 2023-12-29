Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will play Sunday

The Miami Dolphins (11-4) finally secured a signature win this season after kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 22-20, on Christmas Eve. It did not come without a cost, though. Jaylen Waddle suffered an ankle injury and has been ruled out for Sunday's big showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

But the Fins will at least have their fearless leader on the field. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has quickly re-entered the MVP conversation, is going to start for Miami in a highly-anticipated road game that is loaded with playoff implications. This update, which comes via NFL.com's Grant Gordon, should give the Dolphins a decent chance to overcome the NFL's stingiest defense.

Tagovailoa logged limited practices to begin the week but will nevertheless play through thumb and quad injuries. Despite being hindered by health problems throughout the season, the Dolphins are in position to win their first AFC East title since the 2008-09 campaign. Furthermore, a win versus the Ravens would give them the inside track for the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs.

With the stakes so high, on both a collective and individual level, the NFL passing yards leader (4,214) must put forth a sterling effort in M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Although his numbers were not eye-popping in Week 16, Tua Tagovailoa answered the call against an imposing Cowboys defense.

Skeptics are abound in this contest as well, but they could be effectively silenced if the Pro Bowl QB leads his team to another high-profile victory. And Lamar Jackson could quickly lose the MVP crown that has just been thrust upon him.