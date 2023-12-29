From one former teammate to the other, Beckham sings the praises of Ramsey.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. spoke to the media Friday about the team's upcoming matchup against the Miami Dolphins as it will be a battle for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It is going to be interesting for Beckham as there should be a ton of opportunities to line up against former teammate and current Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The two played with each other on the Los Angeles Rams where they both were on the team that won the Super Bowl in 2022. Beckham said to the media that Ramsey is an “all-world, phenomenal talent” according to ESPN's Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

“Obviously he is an all-word, phenomenal talent. Everybody knows that. He's a brother, we won a ring together,” Beckham said. “He truly is a brother of mine, so it is pretty great to compete against him…It's weird going up against him, but that adds a little more competitiveness to you. That's the guys you have the most respect for and have a lot of love for.”

Odell Beckham Jr. on Jalen Ramsey: “He’s an all-world, phenomenal talent.” pic.twitter.com/unX5wJltYv — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 29, 2023

Ravens' Beckham said Ramsey was one of his favorite players

He even said that Ramsey was one of his favorite players in the league before the two ever got to be teammates on the Rams. Beckham talked about the way the star defensive player composes himself whether it be in the locker room, on the field, or off the field.

“It's just funny because before we was on the Rams, oddly enough, he was one of my favorite players,” Beckham said. “The way he carries himself, the swag he possesses, the skills that he has, the talents…I was always a big fan of him.”

Beckham currently has 34 catches and 532 yards to go with his three touchdowns on the season for the Ravens. Ever since Ramsey came back from an injury where he missed the start of the season for Miami, the defense has been on an upward trend so Baltimore will have their hands full Sunday afternoon.

There's no doubt that while there is friendship between those two, it will be tough love Sunday as the Ravens and Dolphins have one goal in mind and it's to win.