Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to Twitter moments after Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

“Practice is going to be crazy now,” he wrote.

Ramsey posted a reaction tweet after being traded to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had a near-immediate response.

“If you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting 😊,” wrote Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey nearly tackled Hill in the Pro Bowl flag football games. He sent him past the right endzone pylon and out of bounds as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams flipped the ball to him as he was about to score a touchdown.

“This supposed to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated,” Hill wrote in a February tweet.

The trade will be processed on Wednesday at the beginning of the new league year.

The former All-Pro cornerback, who spent three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Rams in 2019, has earned Pro Bowl selections in all but one season in the NFL. Jalen Ramsey has played in 108 games and started in 107 in his league career, taking in a total of 452 tackles, 92 pass deflections, 19 interceptions and 21 tackles for loss as he paved the path to six invitations to the Pro Bowl games and three All-Pro selections.

The Dolphins’ defense allowed a completion percentage of 66.7% in 2022, putting them at 27th in the league behind the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings.

Rumors of Jalen Ramsey to the Dallas Cowboys started to pick up steam in early March, wrote the Athletic New England Patriots staff writer Jeff Howe.

“All parties involved remain tight-lipped on the trade availability of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey,” Howe said. “But there’s a rumor picking up steam in league circles that the Cowboys would be a good fit.”