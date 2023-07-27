Miami Dolphins training camp is underway with a lot of intriguing storylines to watch. At the end of practice on Thursday another storyline emerged, as new Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off with an apparent knee injury, reports Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley.

Miami Dolphins practice is over. The big news: Jalen Ramsey is currently being carted off the field. He has an issue with his left leg or knee. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

Jalen Ramsey’s apparent injury happened near the end of practice. He attempted to stay on the field initially the incomplete pass but after feeling his left knee for a bit he headed to the sidelines to be looked at by Dolphins trainers. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

This is massive news coming out of Dolphins training camp that is sure to have Miami faithful waiting on bated breath. Jalen Ramsey figures to be a cornerstone of the Dolphins secondary this season, and this would be a huge loss for Miami so early on.

While updates will continue to arise surrounding the status of Jalen Ramsey, other storylines continue to swirl around the Dolphins. A future contract for Tua Tagovailoa is being talked about ad nauseam, while rumors of Dalvin Cook signing with the Dolphins have been floated ever since he was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason.

Ramsey and the Dolphins are looking forward to a season with high expectations, especially with the potential duo of Ramsey and Xavien Howard. If those two can play up to their potential this season, than Miami would have one of the most feared cornerback duos in all of the NFL.

Nevertheless, this all remains to be seen while the Dolphins are tending to Ramsey and his knee injury. Nothing is official albeit being carted off and Miami fans will just have to wait and see for now. The hope is that it is nothing serious and he will be ready to get back on the field in no time.