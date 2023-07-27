Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey went down with a knee injury Thursday and spoke out for the first time following the injuries. The Dolphins and Ramsey suffered a bad break when he went down in training camp after colliding with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Ramsey was carted off the field after the injury and will require surgery on his knee. He will have to miss the start of the season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Even with the bad news, Ramsey maintained his optimism, stating in a tweet, “I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! Appreciate the love & support! Time to get right!”

While Jalen Ramsey was positive following the injury, fellow teammate and Dolphins safety Jevon Holland who spoke to reporters and said, “Everybody's worried about him,” per Callie Freeman-Lawson of Yahoo Sports.

It's unclear when Ramsey will return to the field, but the injury doesn't appear like it will cause him to miss the entire season. This is good news for the Dolphins and Dolphins fans who are excited to see Ramsey team up with cornerback Xavien Howard as Miami look to take the next step in the playoffs in a crowded AFC race.

After spending several years each with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, the Rams traded 3x first team All-Pro Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, where he hopefully will make his debut once healed.