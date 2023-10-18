Miami Dolphins fans woke up to some fantastic news on Wednesday when it was confirmed that All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is returning to practice this week. Though he won’t play on Sunday, Dolphins fans now know some sort of timeline as to when they'll see Ramsey on the field.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that he's “cautiously optimistic” Ramsey can suit up before Miami's bye in Week 10. The Dolphins face the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs in the next three weeks as they try to carry momentum into their bye week. That Nov. 5 date with the Chiefs in Germany could be a game to circle for Ramsey's Dolphins debut.

Ramsey is defying all odds as his recovery ramps up from July shoulder surgery. He was expected to be out until December at the earliest after tearing his meniscus but instead is back on the practice field less than three months after the surgery.

Miami is 5-1 without Ramsey thanks to an historic offensive explosion. The Dolphins statistically are by far the league's best offense, averaging just under 500 yards and over 37 points per game. Defensively, Miami is middle of the pack though and has given up its fair share of points. The Dolphins allowed an average of 26 points through six games, ranked 26th among the 32 NFL teams.

The return of Jalen Ramsey will help solidify Miami's defense and could make the Dolphins the team to beat in the AFC. We'll see how Ramsey's shoulder responds to practice, but the soon-to-be 29-year-old is cleared for all football movement and should be facing the league's top wide receivers in the next couple of weeks.