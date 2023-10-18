The Miami Dolphins have been one of the top teams in the NFL so far this season, cruising out to a 5-1 record and dropping absurd amounts of points on their opponents on a seemingly weekly basis. On the other side of the ball, though, their defense could use some help, and it looks like they will be getting some sooner rather than later in the form of Jalen Ramsey.

The Dolphins pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Ramsey this offseason, only for him to pick up a meniscus injury during training camp that required surgery. It was clear that Ramsey was going to miss some time early on in the season, and he was initially targeting a return in December. Reports have indicated that he's ahead of schedule, though, and the fact that the Dolphins have opened his 21-day window to return from the injured reserve indicates that Ramsey will be back on the field soon.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey will return to practice today, per sources, opening 21-day window to return off injured reserve. Ramsey will be eased back into action. He won’t play Sunday. But back on field, with a new cut he posted this AM, less than 3 months after meniscus surgery. pic.twitter.com/Txsb698Eut — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2023

This is a great update for Jalen Ramsey, but it's worth noting that he isn't out of the woods yet, as the Dolphins are going to ease him back into action over the course of the next three weeks. Oftentimes, when a player's practice window is opened, they are immediately activated for their teams' upcoming game, but Ramsey may end up taking the three-week timeline to get fully healthy for Miami here.

Either way, Ramsey's return would surely help a secondary that has had their fair share of struggles throughout the season. Pairing Ramsey with the Dolphins other superstar cornerback in Xavien Howard will give opposing offenses nightmares, and could be the final piece in the Dolphins quest to be a true Super Bowl contender. Ramsey isn't back just yet, but he is on track to be back on the field far sooner than anyone expected when he initially picked up this injury over the summer.