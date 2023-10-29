The Miami Dolphins had to wait until Week 8 to debut their newest superstar. Jalen Ramsey made sure it was a worthy kickoff to his season.

Ramsey dealt with much uncertainty as he worked to return from a meniscus injury, admitting that the timeline for his return changed “so many different times”, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. But once his knee was cleared, Ramsey was ready to go.

Miami's defense held Mac Jones and the New England Patriots to 17 points and 161 passing yards, and Ramsey snagged an interception that he returned for 49 yards in his first game in orange and teal.

Hitting the ground running was the plan for Ramsey, who credited his preparation for his success, per the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade completed in March. But during training camp, the standout defensive back suffered a torn meniscus, sidelining him for months. While his return date was a bit of a moving target, he admitted after the game that Week 8's Patriots-Dolphins game was one Ramsey had circled for a while.

Ramsey's return from injury threatens to be one of the biggest midseason additions any NFL team will make. With an offense that is threatening records on a weekly basis, the Dolphins hardly need to be the 1985 Chicago Bears on defense to be a Super Bowl contender.

Nevertheless, adding a cornerback of Ramsey's pedigree to pair up with star Xavien Howard gives the Dolphins as talented a secondary as any in the league, and a roster with game-changing talent on both sides of the ball.

If Sunday was any indication, Ramsey is about to transform Miami's defense.