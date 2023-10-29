The Miami Dolphins have made a significant move by activating All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the injured reserve list. This development paves the way for his eagerly anticipated season debut, which is set to take place in a clash against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

This comes just 94 days after his initial training camp experience with the Dolphins was abruptly halted due to a knee injury. Ramsey will be on the active roster as the team faces off against the Patriots in Week 8.

The defensive back made his return known through an exceptionally exhilarating promotional video with the perfect soundtrack.

Ramsey had surgery on July 28th to mend a torn meniscus in his left knee. Initially, the expectations were that the defensive star might not return until December. This assumption was based on the belief that he had a displaced meniscus tear, which would require a complete repair.

However, recent reports indicate that Ramsey suffered an outer rim meniscal tear. This differs significantly from a displaced tear. A trimming procedure can mend an outer rim meniscal tear.

Prolonged Absence

Ramsey's absence from the field has been prolonged, as he missed the first seven games of the season due to a knee injury. In July, he had to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. However, his rehabilitation progress has been impressive, significantly ahead of the initial estimates.

He has been a limited participant in practice for the past two weeks, with the Dolphins gradually increasing his practice involvement starting last Wednesday. His fellow teammates have expressed admiration for his performance in practice.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa commented on Ramsey's progress, saying,

“He had a really good week. Very impressive how he runs with our fast guys, and how he transitions in and out of breaks with them. Some of them, it was almost as if they were mirroring each other while our guys were running at full speed. His ability to change direction with the same agility as our receivers is truly impressive.”

If Ramsey does take the field, it will mark his first appearance for the Dolphins (currently with a 5-2 record) since the team acquired him in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams. During his tenure with the Rams, he amassed impressive stats. These include 88 tackles, four interceptions, and two sacks in the previous season.

Time to Play

Coach Mike McDaniel emphasized how Ramsey's playing time will depend on his physical condition and readiness. They will be cautious and open to easing him back into game action as needed.

“He’s only interested in being the best version of Jalen Ramsey, and we know him to be that player,” McDaniel said. “He won't compromise the team's success by playing in a game where he might have to exit in the second quarter or perform below his usual standard.”

McDaniel also acknowledged Ramsey's valuable experience as one of the most seasoned players on Miami's defense. He previously played in a system in Los Angeles that aligns with the scheme employed by Dolphins' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.