No one thought it was possible, but Jalen Ramsey is in line to make his Miami Dolphins debut on Sunday just three months removed from getting meniscus surgery after hurting his knee on the second day of training camp. Ahead of his return in Week 8 against the New England Patriots, the All-Pro cornerback had a strong message for the rest of the NFL:

“Everybody ain’t him, I’m the one & only”

Ramsey credited Wale for the lyrics but let's be honest, that's exactly something the veteran would say. He's always dripping with confidence, whether he's on or off the football field.

On Thursday, Jalen Ramsey provided a health update on his potential status for Sunday:

“Full transparency, there’s a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn’t made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y’all,” Ramsey posted on X. “I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play. I won’t play if I feel any less than GREAT.”

The Dolphins went out and traded for Ramsey back in March after spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. The former Florida State standout was a crucial piece of their Super Bowl-winning squad in 2021.

While Miami does have an electric offense, their defense hasn't been great, ranking 20th in passing yards allowed and 19th in rushing yards allowed. The secondary could certainly use a player like Jalen Ramsey, who is a proven lockdown corner in this league.