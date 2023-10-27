The Miami Dolphins made a splash when they traded for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. However, an unfortunate preseason injury wiped Ramsey away from the Dolphins' early year plans.

But just three months after knee surgery, Ramsey is ready to make his return. The Dolphins are planning on him playing against the Patriots in Week 8, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus that was expected to sideline him for the majority of the season. After undergoing surgery, the Dolphins placed him on IR. But the cornerback made a recovery much quicker than expected. Miami opened his practice window earlier in October and now Ramsey looks fully ready to make his return.

The Dolphins traded tight end Hunter Long a 2023 third-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams to acquire Ramsey. Miami was looking for a boost in their pass defense and thought Ramsey would make a great fit. Heading into the halfway point of the Dolphins' season, Miami ranks 21st in pass defense, allowing 233 yards per game.

When he steps on the field, Jalen Ramsey will begin his eighth season in the NFL. Over his 108 appearances, Ramsey has racked up 452 tackles, 92 passes defended and 19 interceptions. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion.

After he went down in training camp, the Dolphins were hoping Ramsey would be back in time for a last season playoff push. Now returning much earlier than expect, Miami is eager to insert Ramsey into their secondary and hope his return brings a spark to the defense.