Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier bolstered his team’s depth at the running back position during the 2023 NFL Draft, as he selected Devon Achane with the No. 84 overall pick.

The Dolphins did not enter the draft with an urgent need for a running back. Grier re-signed both Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert during the opening week of this year’s free agency period. He also reached an agreement on a one-year deal with Salvon Ahmed in March.

Jaylen Waddle has known Achane since the running back first made a name for himself during his varsity football run at Thurgood Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas. Achane was a four-star recruit, and while he received offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, he ultimately decided to take his talents to Texas A&M.

In the big picture, Waddle sees much potential in what Achane can accomplish in his upcoming run with the Dolphins.

“I’ve been knowing him since he was in high school,” Waddle said at the Dolphins’ OTAs. “So I’ve known he has speed from when he was younger, so just having him on our team, it’s great.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’s showcasing his ability each every day, so he’s continuing to do his thing. … I’m definitely excited to watch him this next level.”

As with Waddle, Mostert is also looking forward to seeing just what Achane will bring to Miami’s offense.

“Yeah, it’s just exciting to get a young guy in there, be able to help him out and stuff like that in this offense and just teach them the ways of what it takes to be a pro,” Mostert said earlier this month. “That’s the most important thing, and also try to help utilize (him) and try to help us win games. That’s the ultimate goal, right?

“You want a player that comes in and understands his value, and hopefully he’s able to contribute in the way that he feels suits him best, but there’s a lot of work to be done and I know that he’s going to be excited when especially coming in the room with a bunch of guys that are well-established in this offense.”

The Dolphins’ OTAs schedule will continue on May 30.