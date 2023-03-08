Following a 2022 season that saw the Miami Dolphins rely heavily on their backfield, they now head into free agency with zero running backs on the roster. This included Jeff Wilson Jr., who the team traded for prior to the 2022 trade deadline.

While Wilson is set to hit unrestricted free agency, he has noted that he would like to return to the team.

During a recent conversation with Josh Moser of WSVN Miami, Jeff Wilson spoke about his future with the team. The veteran running back made it clear that he has no desire to play elsewhere.

“I would love to be back, I want to be back. I love everything about the organization, the city. It’s all been a blessing so to stay there and continue to be there, and not have to go to another place, and re-learn, and re-meet everybody all over again would be a major blessing because I love it there, and I feel like they love having me there,” stated Wilson.

In his limited time with the Dolphins, Jeff Wilson managed to make an impact. While sharing the backfield with Raheem Mostert, he still managed to produce in a big way on the ground.

In eight total games with the Dolphins, Wilson rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns. Through the air, he added 10 receptions for 91 receiving yards.

With no running backs currently set to be on the roster, and Wilson showing interest in a return, the Dolphins could very well bring him back to be the leader of the group. Based on his production, he could still play a role in the offense.