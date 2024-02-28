There was a major change with the Miami Dolphins this past season as the team and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio agreed to mutually split ways after only one year together. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine recently and touched on the subject of Fangio and if the decision to part ways was always in the horizon.
Fangio left the Dolphins to take the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles which might not be the most surprising move since the 65-year old is a Pennsylvania native. Miami's defense had a tumultuous season to say the least as it dealt with a bevy of injuries and finished 22nd out of 32 in points allowed.
When speaking about the relationship, McDaniel said that he would “be lying” if he thought during the season Fangio wouldn't be a part of the Dolphins anymore. He would say though that the conversations they both had were “very healthy” in regards to the defensive coordinator leaving the position according to Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.
“In regard to the defensive coordinator transition this offseason, I'd be lying if I said I was expecting that during the season at all,” McDaniel said on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think Vic would feel similarly. What happened was basically, I think it's important when the season ends for you to remove emotion and evaluate and have very, very good conversations with all people that you're depending on. With Vic and I, we had extensive conversations that were very healthy.”
McDaniel says split between Dolphins and Fangio “wasn't anticipated”
When the Dolphins hired Fangio before the season, it was seemed as a home run hire from McDaniel and the team as while the team was offensively-focused, they got one of the greatest defensive minds in football. When the news was announced they would part ways, it was a shock to most, but ultimately seemed for McDaniel that “it'd be best for both parties involved to literally, mutually split.”
“Ultimately, when push came to shove, it seemed like we both had the opportunity and it'd be best for both parties involved to literally, mutually part. So it wasn't anticipated,” McDaniel said. “It was something that I think was a factor of great communication between him and I, where we feel like we're all best served if we go a different direction, which is something that we had mutual belief. I'm excited for both parties moving forward.”
The Dolphins found Fangio's replacement in Anthony Weaver, who was the assistant head coach to John Harbaugh and defensive lines coach for the Baltimore Ravens. He was introduced to the team Thursday, Feb, 15 as he looks to take a hopefully healthy defense to new heights in 2024.
Miami finished 11-6 last season and while that is the best record for the Dolphins in a very long time, fans are still left disappointed after the team missed multiple opportunities towards the end of the year. They would lose to the Super Bowl champions in the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round.