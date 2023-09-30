The Miami Dolphins offense has been nothing short of incredible through three weeks of the season. Their play — including a whopping 70-point performance versus the Denver Broncos last weekend — has brought comparisons to many great offenses throughout the history of the NFL. Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is the latest to join in and say their play is comparable to The Greatest Show on Turf.

Warner quarterbacked The Greatest Show on Turf, a record-setting offense from 1999-2001. The offense, manned by Warner, Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, wide receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, led the NFL in total offense and passing yards from 1999-2001. They captured a Super Bowl trophy in 1999, and lost another in 2001.

“They’re very innovative,” Warner said. “They’re doing things that nobody else is doing. And you know, a lot of these things kind of bring me back to The Greatest Show on Turf,” via Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post.

“The way that they use motion to free up Tyreek Hill to work the middle of the field,” said. “Because when you’re a timing-oriented team, the one thing that you don’t want is someone to mess up that timing. And so what messes up that timing is jamming and being physical. Again, I’ll go back to our team with The Greatest Show on Turf. That’s where we were so good and we scared people because we played so fast.”

Like Kurt Warner and the Rams, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are off to an incredible start. The fastest offense in the NFL, led by receivers Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and running backs Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane, has averaged 550.3 yards and 43.3 points per game. If the Dolphins maintain this pace the rest of the year, they'll go down in the record books.