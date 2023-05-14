Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Miami Dolphins have one priority in the 2022-23 season: protect Tua Tagovailoa. Protecting your star QB is generally a good idea, but the team struggled to protect Tua properly. That led to some gnarly hits that led to the QB getting injured. This offseason, the team is doing their best to beef up that offensive line… even if it means dealing with a division rival. The Dolphins are signing former Patriots first-rounder Isaiah Wynn, per Ian Rapoport.

Sources: Former #Patriots first-round OT Isaiah Wynn is signing a 1-year deal with the #Dolphins, adding kept depth and competition on their O-line. Wynn has bided his time, making sure the opportunity is right for a reboot. Now, he lands in Miami. pic.twitter.com/6Frze9yYkr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2023

Wynn was a first-round pick for the Patriots in 2018, going at number 23. He’s had his hiccups over the last few years, struggling with injuries. He was also moved from right to left tackle season, a move that Wynn seemingly didn’t appreciate. Despite his hiccups, Wynn is still young, and has the potential to grow into a quality starter.

Wynn will be competing for a starting job alongside Austin Jackson, the presumed starter for the Dolphins. His time at left tackle, while uneventful, also provides Miami with a potential Terron Armstead stopgap should the All-Pro blocker miss time due to his own injuries.

The Dolphins got off to a rousing start last season, lighting up opposing defenses with their blistering offense. Tua Tagovailoa, in particular, was headed for a breakout season with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Hill torching DBs left and right. However, two concussions in a span of four days derailed his season. The concussions were a result of Tua taking sacks from opposing pass rushers.

Can Miami actually protect Tua Tagovailoa properly this season? Doing so will be the key to their success this year.