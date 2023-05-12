Safety concerns have become a top priority for the NFL after the concussion problems Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered last season. He was eased back into action and subsequent injuries all around the league were treated with the utmost most caution. One executive fears those concerns will remain for the former National Champion, though.

“Their Achilles heel is their offensive line is very limited, and because of it, whoever is standing back there gets hit, and this particular quarterback is not going to hold up,” the anonymous exec told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

When looking at the competency of both Tagovailoa and the rushing attack as well as statistics like sacks allowed, one might assume the Dolphins O-Line more than held its own in 2022-23. Fans know the whole story, however, and saw the unit get exposed more often than they care to remember.

Miami made a concentrated effort last offesason to fortify their wall of protection by signing former New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million contract. He proved to be worth the money and hype, earning his fourth Pro Bowl selection last season. But the rest of the line was inconsistent. The Dolphins were ranked as the No. 22 best offensive line in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tua Tagovailoa probably would feel more comfortable if more was done to address those holes in the NFL Draft. He will have to protect himself if his O-Line is unable to do a sufficient job. He already admitted that the thought of retirement had crossed his mind after taking some scary hits last year that forced him to miss four total games.

When he was healthy, the 25-year-old made great strides in what might have been a make-or-break season for him. He took advantage of a dangerous duo of wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and threw for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns (career-highs).

There are clearly worries that his full potential will not be realized because of his health. Miami’s offensive line will be determined to prove that executive wrong. The stakes are simply too high for them to fail.