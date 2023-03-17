Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Miami Dolphins have found their Thomas Morstead replacement, signing former Pro Bowl punter Jake Bailey. Terms of the deal, however, are not disclosed.

Morstead joined the New York Jets on Friday, which left the Dolphins with a hole on their special teams. Fortunately, they were able to quickly find his replacement in Bailey, who had a rather unceremonious exit with the New England Patriots.

Bailey actually signed a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension with the Patriots last August, but the team released him at the end of the season following some controversy. He spent a huge chunk of the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve due to a back injury, playing in just nine games on the season. However, he was suspended by New England for the last two games of the year for unspecified reasons.

Considering the surprising nature of the suspension, Bailey filed a grievance to receive the $2.12 million due in guaranteed money for him this 2023. At the time of the suspension, his agent said that they were shocked by the decision since the veteran punter has “never missed a single treatment, meeting or practice,” per Palm Beach Post.

Perhaps a fresh start will help Jake Bailey recapture his old form that made him a Pro Bowler in 2020. Last season, he had a 35.1 net average and 42.1 average per punt. But it is noting that back in his career year in 2020, he recorded 45.6 net and 48.7 gross.

Sure enough, the Dolphins are hoping for the best as they take the gamble on Bailey.