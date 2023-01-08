By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins are headed to the NFL Playoffs. Despite the offensive struggles in Week 18 against the New York Jets, the Dolphins clinched a playoff berth after edging out an 11-6 victory in a scoreline more closely resembling a baseball game than a playoff-berth-deciding NFL game. The Dolphins overcame a recent five-game losing streak and managed to get the crucial win in their regular-season finale, courtesy of a 50-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders, who provided Miami with nine of its 11 points on Sunday.

Sanders made three field goals for the Dolphins in their 11-6 win, which was capped off with a safety after the Jets tried to lateral their way to a miracle last-second comeback.

At 9-8 on the year, the Dolphins not only punched their own ticket to the playoffs, but eliminated the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots with their Week 18 win. The Patriots fell short against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, and the Steelers defeated the Browns, but their playoff berth was contingent upon the Dolphins losing. Sanders’ 50-yard field goal and the subsequent safety ensured it would be the Dolphins diving into the playoff pool.

They’ll hope to have Tua Tagovailoa back and ready to go for their playoff run. The Dolphins QB has been sidelined by a concussion he sustained in Week 16, missing the final two games of the regular season. Backup Teddy Bridgewater was also unavailable in Week 18, so it was rookie Skylar Thompson who handled quarterback duties in the regular-season finale.

While he didn’t throw a touchdown, he did enough to keep Miami in the game as they scraped by with a win over the rival Jets in order to reach the NFL Playoffs.