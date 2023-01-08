By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets. As the Dolphins look to clinch a postseason berth, Hill has received an updated injury status.

Hill is now questionable to return, as confirmed by the team. The Dolphins currently lead the Jets 3-0 with less than five minutes before halftime.

Prior to leaving the game, Hill had caught two passes for 23 yards. He has been an explosive part of the Dolphins’ offense all season, entering Week 18 with 117 catches for 1,687 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranked just behind the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson for most receiving yards in the NFL.

If Tyreek Hill were to miss the rest of Week 18, it would be a big hit to the Dolphins’ playoff chances. To make the postseason, they must not only beat the Jets, but have the New England Patriots defeat the Buffalo Bills.

Miami has already dealt with a litany of injuries this season. Against the Jets, the Dolphins were forced to start their third-string quarterback in Skylar Thompson. But outside of the injuries, Miami had lost five straight games coming into Week 18.

They’re looking to end that streak against the Jets. Miami got destroyed by the Jets earlier in the season, 40-17. However, Hill still caught a team-high seven passes for 47 yards.

The Dolphins will look to enact their revenge against the Jets and punch their ticket to the postseason. But after an unfortunate ankle injury, Hill is questionable at best to re-join Miami for the last-game playoff push.