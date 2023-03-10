The Miami Dolphins restructured the contract of offensive tackle Terron Armstead, ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates wrote in a Friday tweet.

The move cleared up $11.88 million in cap space.

The Dolphins cleared up as much as $38 million in cap space after several roster moves, including cornerback Byron Jones’s release and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb’s contract restructuring. The Chubb move cleared about $14.66 million in salary cap space, while the Dolphins’ decision to release Jones saved about $13.6 million against the team’s salary cap.

A four-time Pro Bowler for the Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, Terron Armstead has played 110 games and started in 106 since he first took the field after being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He earned three consecutive invitations to the Pro Bowl games with the Saints and one with the Dolphins.

The 31-year-old tackle played in every one of the team’s snaps on nine different occasions, according to Pro Football Reference. He played as many as 71 in a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, a game that saw quarterback Tua Tagovailoa make 36 of his 50 pass attempts and rack up six passing touchdowns to two interceptions.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, a first-round draft choice who signed with the Dolphins in 2021, added a solo tackle in the road win against the Ravens.

Terron Armstead praised the 23-year-old linebacker in a September press conference.

“Huge fan of ‘JP’ (Jaelan Phillips) too,” Armstead said. “The things that he’s done especially in the last two weeks, you can see the game starting to slow down for him. Athletically, he’s a freak.

“He’s made in a lab, so just to watch his progression, I’m excited to see him work and continue to evolve as a pass rusher, learning more, seeing things better. We’ve got some guys, man, that can get after the passer.”