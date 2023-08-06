The Miami Dolphins have signed defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand to provide depth to their defensive line rotation, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Hand was a 2018 fourth round draft selection by the Detroit Lions. A talented player, Hand has battled injuries throughout his time in the NFL. For his career, he has posted 54 tackles and three sacks, along with three forced fumbles.

He appeared in 29 games for the Lions before being released during the 2021 season. Hand signed with the Colts but was cut within two weeks, never appearing in a game for the team. He then caught on with the Titans, and has played in a total of two games for the franchise over the past two seasons.

This move provides the Dolphins with another needed veteran option on the defensive side of the football. A roster spot opened up after the team waived undrafted free agent defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo on Sunday.

If Hand can remain healthy, he could play a valuable role in the Dolphins' defensive tackle rotation. With two games apiece against the Buffalo Bills and dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, rookie sensation Breece Hall and the New York Jets, and a New England Patriots offense that figures to lean heavily on running back Rhamondre Stevenson to generate offense, the Dolphins will need depth contributors such as Hand in the competitive AFC East.

“Free agent signing” and “Da’Shawn Hand” are not what Dolphins fans had in mind as the team's latest piece of news. The team is reportedly interested in adding veteran running back Dalvin Cook. But for a squad with Super Bowl aspirations such as the Dolphins, depth in the trenches is a necessary roster component, and this seems like a low-cost gamble on Hand's obvious talent.