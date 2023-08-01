The Miami Dolphins are still in the running for RB Dalvin Cook after he failed to sign with the Jets so far following his visit to New York, but GM Chris Grier is happy with their backs regardless of the outcome.

Cook visited with the Jets on Sunday, where it was said to have ‘high odds' to ink a deal, but left without putting pen to paper. He may be taking more time to decide and talk with other teams, but the clock continues to tick as training camp progresses.

Chris Grier is focusing on his guys for now, depsite Cook saying it would be a ‘cinderella story' to sign with his hometown team last week.

“With those guys, we feel good that we have quality NFL players,” Grier said on Monday. “Dalvin is a tremendous athlete and football player and has been a productive player in this league. I think that’s why everyone’s looking at him. People would love him. Whether it works out with us or anyone, we’re just very happy with the group we have.”

The team already has a large quantity of running backs on the roster, and can certainly do some damage by committee. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson highlight the group, and will be aided by speedster draft pick Devin Achane from Texas A&M.

The Dolphins are facing tough competition this year in a massive test for young coach Mike McDaniel and his QB Tua Tagovailoa. After a dreadful end to last season, they are coming back with something to prove in a stacked AFC East.

The addition of Dalvin Cook would certainly improve their playoff chances that currently sit at even odds, and they hold +300 odds in the third position to win the division. The Bills and Jets will be putting up a serious fight, and the more yards someone like Cook can churn up on the ground, the less hits injury prone Tagovailoa will take as he recovers from concussions in 2022.