Dolphins gets promising Tyreek Hill injury update for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins face the Minnesota Vikings in a big game this weekend and it appears they should have Tyreek Hill available. While he was in a walking boot after the loss to the Jets in Week 5, the team is optimistic he’ll suit up.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Despite suffering a foot injury and being in a walking boot after the loss to the Jets, the Dolphins are optimistic that Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill will be able to play Sunday against the Vikings, per source.”

That’s obviously huge for Miami. Hill has been nothing short of outstanding in his first year with the team, collecting 38 catches for 524 yards and two touchdowns. He’s formed a dynamic partnership with second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle downfield. Hill had seven receptions for 47 yards against New York.

But, it’s trending toward quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing out on Sunday again due to concussion protocol. Tua was the victim of two nasty head injuries that caused serious controversy across the league. To make matters worse, backup Teddy Bridgewater also suffered an apparent concussion in Week 4 and is a doubt for Sunday. That leaves Dolphins third-stringer Skylar Thompson as the main man under center, a seventh-round pick in 2022.

Nevertheless, the fact that Tyreek Hill and Waddle are available definitely makes life easier for Thompson if he can find his two top targets on a consistent basis. This will not be an easy contest for Miami, with the Vikings currently sitting at 4-1. It’s unknown what the Dolphins will get from Thompson, but at least Hill is going to be wreaking havoc out wide.