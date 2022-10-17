Miami loses key defender to season-ending injury

The Miami Dolphins dropped their third consecutive game Sunday as they fell to the Minnesota Vikings by a 24-16 margin. Injuries have been a big part of the losing streak and they suffered a serious loss to their secondary in this game.

#Dolphins CB Nik Needham has torn his Achilles, source said following the MRI. He’ll see a specialist tomorrow, but his season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Cornerback Nik Needham went down with an apparent torn Achilles in the second quarter and he was carted off the field. He was immediately ruled out for the game, and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport’s report provided the specifics of the injury. Needham had been doing an outstanding job in pass coverage for the Dolphins, and his loss is significant

The Dolphins also lost linebacker Trey Flowers to a foot injury in the first quarter, and he was also unable to return. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been out with a concussion, while backup Teddy Bridgewater was able to return from his concussion and take over from rookie Skylar Thompson, who suffered a thumb injury.

Bridgewater had some solid moments in his return to the lineup, as he completed 23 of 34 passes for 329 with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Thompson threw for 89 yards before he was injured, and the two quarterbacks were sacked six times by the Vikings.

The Miami Dolphins started the season with three straight victories, but they appear to have been derailed by the key injuries they have suffered. Miami will try to get back on track when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. Tagovailoa has been cleared to return to the lineup in that game.

The Vikings are on a roll, having won four straight games and raising their record to an NFC North leading 5-1.