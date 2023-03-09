The Miami Dolphins are restructuring the contract of outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, clearing $14.66 million in salary cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero wrote in a Thursday tweet.

The Dolphins acquired Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, along with a 2025 fifth-round pick, for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and halfback Chase Edmonds to the Broncos. Miami and Chubb would agree to a five-year extension worth up to $119 million in 2022. $63.2 million of the deal would be guaranteed.

Chubb would play eight games and start his seven since he landed in Miami. He earned 13 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, 12 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble with the Dolphins. He was invited to the Pro Bowl games in his combined time with Denver and Miami in 2022, his second invitation throughout five NFL seasons.

Bradley Chubb earned the third-most votes in the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year Voting, an award that went to Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard after he broke the 100 tackle mark in his first season with the Dolphins’ AFC rival.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill owns the largest salary cap space on the roster with $31.45 million in 2023. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Byron Jones and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah take up the next three spots, according to Spotrac.

Bradley Chubb said he used to “hate” Hill before he became a member of the Dolphins, citing the outstanding performances he used to witness before joining the team from the AFC East.

“I used to hate that dude,” Chubb said during his introductory press conference with the Dolphins. “Not going to lie to you. Not because of the person he is. Just because of the team he was on and all the things he did against us and stuff like that.

“But now I’m happy I’m on the same sideline as him.”