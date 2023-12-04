With how unstoppable Dolphins superstar receive Tyreek Hill has looked, he deserves to be in the conversation for the NFL MVP award.

If you want to watch must-see television every week, tune into the Miami Dolphins to watch superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill work his magic out on the football field. As the quest for 2,000 receiving yards seams more and more feasible, there shouldn't be a question that Hill is a legitimate NFL MVP candidate this season.

As said, there is a pretty good shot that the Dolphins receiver reaches or eclipses 2,000 receiving yards which is a feat that hasn't been done by any pass-catcher ever. The closest to do it was Detroit Lions legend wide receiver Calvin Johnson in 2012 where he had 1,964. Only one receiver has come close to the record in recent years as Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp did it in 2021 where he had 1,947 yards.

After last Sunday's Miami win over the Washington Commanders where Hill caught five passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, it puts him at 1,481 yards on the season with five games left. He'll need to average 103.8 yards per game to achieve that incredible mark. If he does reach it, there might not be a question if he'll get the award, but who really has the best shot around him?

MVP usually a QB award, but Hill is a special case

Historically, quarterbacks have been the recipient of the NFL MVP award, which has sparked debate every season if that's fair not. Granted, the position is one of the hardest and important in all of sports, but a season like Hill's doesn't come around often.

Especially when we look at the competition, is there a quarterback that really deserves it over Hill this season? Looking at some favorites to win it this season, before Hill, it's the likes of Dallas Cowboys's Dak Prescott, San Fransisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, former teammate Patrick Mahomes, current teammate Tua Tagovailoa, and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

No shade towards those guys who are each having fine seasons, but each player has shown to be contained or stopped in multiple points throughout the season. The term “unstoppable” is only applied to a handful of players. Hill is legitimately an unstoppable player that can break a huge play at any moment without fail.

Hill giving props to his Dolphins teammate

Even still though, the other quarterbacks mentioned beforehand are having solid seasons as said before, but nothing groundbreaking or stunning that makes it a runaway that a QB will win the award. Even looking at the same team, there's no doubt that Tagovailoa has taken a huge step as a player, but Hill's season has been too special, especially if he hits 2000.

However, Hill has not been shy of calling Tagovailoa his MVP. He even said it in a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on the NFL's account after the dominating win to the Commanders.

If you want to make the argument about who's throwing the ball in Tagovailoa or who's calling the plays in Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel that leads to the success of the star receiver, then all the power to you. However, it's not the first rodeo for Hill. He's a once in a lifetime athlete in his play-making, speed, route running, and more. His height “disadvantage” is not important when talking about Hill.

Hill should have a legitimate shot at the award and as said before, if he hits 2,000 receiving yards, it should be a lock. He'll get to continue his quest for that record as next week, the 9-3 Dolphins take on the Tennessee Titans next Monday night.