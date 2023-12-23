Tyreek Hill has made progress from his ankle injury and there is legitimate optimism that he can play for the Dolphins vs. Cowboys in Week 16

The most explosive and dangerous wide receiver in the NFL has a chance to return to the lineup for the Miami Dolphins this week. Tyreek Hill, who had to sit out Miami's Week 15 game against the New York Jets, is making progress from his ankle injury.

Hill practiced on a limited basis both Thursday and Friday, and has not suffered any ill effects at this point. As a result, he could be in the lineup when the Dolphins host the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Hill is a remarkably effective game-changing player when healthy. He has caught 97 passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns to this point in the season. If he can return to the lineup against the Cowboys and remain in the lineup for the final two games of the season, Hill would appear to have a reasonable chance of reaching 2,000 receiving yards or more. No pass catcher has ever had reached the 2,000-yard mark in NFL history.

Tyreek Hill has remarkable speed, and he often puts that characteristic on display for the Dolphins. While he can take the top off the defense on deep throws from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he also does an excellent job of running precise patterns and making key yards after the catch.

The Dolphins are chasing the Baltimore Ravens and have hopes of catching them for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. While the Dolphins host the Cowboys, the Ravens will be on the road against the 49ers Monday night. If the Dolphins win and the Ravens lose, both teams will have 11-4 records.

The two teams will meet in Baltimore in Week 16.