Terron Armstead battled injuries all throughout last season, managing to still make the Pro Bowl in his first year with the Miami Dolphins. As Armstead looks to get back to blocking for Tua Tagovailoa, he has hit a bit of a speed bump prior to Dolphins training camp.

Miami has placed Armstead of the Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced. Tight end Tanner Conner and offensive lineman Isiah Wynn joined Armstead on the PUP.

Armstead could be activated any time and be able to participate in training camp. With so many injuries last season, perhaps Miami is just giving the tackle more time to heal up. Regardless, Armstead will start training camp on the sidelines and will look to make his return later in the offseason.

Specifically, Terron Armstead dealt with toe, pectoral, knee and hip injuries last season. Still, over 13 games he allowed just one sack and gave up four penalties. The lineman earned an impressive 77.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Tagovailoa was surely grateful of Armstead's work in his Dolphins debut. The quarterback's 21 sacks was amongst the lowest of starting NFL quarterbacks. Battling head injuries, Tagovailoa will hope Armstead could once again keep him upright this upcoming season.

But before that happens, Armstead must be activated off of the PUP. The Dolphins can take their time and wait for Armstead to be fully healthy before bringing him back. However, by Week 1 Miami will be looking to have their tackle back in their lineup and Tua Tagovailoa succeeding behind Armstead.