Remember when the Miami Dolphins pulverized the Atlanta Falcons on their own field last Sunday? Well, neither do their fans. The bliss was painfully short-lived, as Mike McDaniel's squad suffered a 28-6 home loss to the returning Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. The Hard Rock Stadium crowd ran out of patience well before the clock struck zero, voicing their frustrations following a brutal play about halfway through the third quarter.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa decided to check down to running back De'Von Achane on third-and-17 from Miami's six-yard line, a puzzling decision for a squad that was trailing by two possessions. Even if the pass was completed, which it was not, the star RB would not have gotten far before being tackled. Boos filled the atmosphere, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, conveying a message of disgust that management will struggle to ignore.

The boos are loud in Miami tonight: pic.twitter.com/IwFsGjQ69W https://t.co/IoMw7s5yle — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 31, 2025

The city has had enough. Miami has endured a heavy dose of disappointment in the first half of the campaign and is ready for change. Whether that means different leadership or philosophies is unclear, but one has to wonder if a prime-time flop will cause Dolphins brass to take serious action. This franchise is falling backwards after clinching consecutive playoff berths in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

Injuries absolved the Phins of some of their stumbles from last season, but a healthy Tagovailoa is struggling this year. The organization is now forced to contemplate the long-term status of both its QB and head coach. Now 2-7 and only a game clear of the last-place New York Jets, the 2025-26 Dolphins appear doomed. And it is not even Halloween yet.