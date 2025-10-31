The Miami Dolphins entered Thursday night seeking redemption but walked off their own field searching for answers after a 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens that dropped them to 2-7. Head coach Mike McDaniel made it clear that the team’s next chapter will not resemble the one that has unfolded through nine frustrating weeks.

Speaking after the Thursday Night loss to the Ravens, McDaniel didn’t soften his tone. He called the performance “miserable” and “flat-out embarrassing,” admitting that accountability begins with him. His message to the locker room and fan base was direct—the Miami football team is entering a reset period focused on effort, pride, and professionalism.

The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the message from the Dolphins head coach, which quickly gained attention amid growing speculation about his job security.

“We’ll have a highly motivated team,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins offense struggles were again on display, despite outgaining Baltimore in total yards. Penalties, red zone failures, and missed opportunities led to a scoreless night on offense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished 18-of-25 for 209 yards with one interception, while De’Von Achane rushed for 67 yards but saw limited touches as the run game disappeared in the second half.

McDaniel’s frustration was clear on the sideline, and he hinted that lineup changes could come if players continue to hurt the team. As the season moves forward, the Dolphins enter a 10-day mini-bye searching for identity. A home matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills awaits in Week 10, giving the head coach one more chance to back up his promise and spark a response before the season slips away.