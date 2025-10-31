After their Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins are now 2-7 on the season. While head coach Mike McDaniel's seat is getting theoretically hotter, he hasn't gotten that impression from Dolphins owner Steve Ross.

McDaniels was asked if his talks with Ross have gone beyond weekly game planning, inferring discussions about the coach's future. However, McDaniels kept it blunt, confirming that his meetings with Ross have gone unchanged,” via David Furrones of the Sun Sentinel.

“No,” McDaniels responded when asked the Ross question.

Perhaps there have been meetings behind closed doors. However, there doesn't seem to be a real sense of urgency from ownership. McDaniels has led the Dolphins twice, which could be earning him some good will. But things have not looked pretty for Miami in 2025.

The Dolphins opened their season before defeating the lowly Jets 27-21. They did manage to pick up a win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, but they weren't able to capitalize on that success, falling to the Ravens 28-6.

Following the loss, Miami now ranks 28th in total offense, averaging 291.4 yards per game. They rank in the bottom 10 in both passing (194.2 YPG) and rushing (97.2). Defensively, linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads the NFL with 93 tackles. However, the Dolphins sit 23rd in total defense, allowing 343.7 YPG. They've really struggled against the run, ranking 28th by allowing 145.6.

At this point of the season, it would take a herculean effort for Miami to reach the playoffs. The Dolphins simply just want to win a game. But whatever the outcome, it doesn't appear as if ownership is ready to move on from McDaniel.