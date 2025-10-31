Fans were hoping the Miami Dolphins would build on their season-best win over the Atlanta Falcons with another strong performance in Week 9. But Miami was noncompetitive against the Baltimore Ravens in Lamar Jackson’s return from injury on Thursday Night Football.

After tossing four touchdowns in a 34-10 rout of Atlanta, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins turned a corner in Week 8. But a 28-6 beatdown courtesy of Baltimore was waiting on the other side of that corner.

Miami was never in Thursday night’s game. After missing out on points with a disastrous first-half sequence, the Dolphins were down 14-6 at the break. Things did not improve for Mike McDaniel and company in the second half. The Ravens scored 14 third-quarter points and Miami was shutout over the final 37 minutes of game time.

Tua Tagovailoa disappoints in prime time vs. Ravens

The Dolphins had four second-half possessions. The team punted twice and committed two turnovers. Tagovailoa couldn’t get anything going on offense as the veteran QB went 25/40 for 261 yards with no touchdowns and one ugly interception.

Late in the fourth quarter, Tua lobbed a deep pass into tight coverage over the middle. Tagovailoa overthrew Tahj Washington and was picked off by Malaki Starks. It was the first-round rookie’s first career interception. And it marked the end of an impotent night for the Dolphins’ offense.

Malaki Starks PICKS OFF Tua Tagovailoa 👀 It’s his first career INT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P7OgSMV6rZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2025

Tyreek Hill wondered where the haters went after Miami’s Week 8 win over Atlanta. The injured receiver discovered they were out in full force after a lifeless Dolphins team dropped to 2-7 with a listless loss in prime time.

Zack asked:

“How'd Tua get this far with a noodle arm like that?”

Article Continues Below

Walker Nixon noted:

“Whoever made us watch the dolphins on prime time should be fired”

Tictacmagic added:

“TUA SUCKS. Burn this franchise to the ground. Mike McDaniel has to go.”

BrandonJ commented on the interception:

“QB has to know he cant trust and throw the ball up to him in one on one vs a safety”

@mccaffreyformvp wrote:

“Mike Mcdaniels is coming back to sf”

@itzkdjr exaggerated:

“Tua gotta b the worst qb in the league”