The Miami Dolphins have hit another low point in a tough 2025 NFL season, falling 28-6 to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football to get Week 9 of the NFL season started. As the team dropped to 2-7, veteran edge rusher Bradley Chubb faced questions about his future, adding fuel to ongoing trade rumors about Chubb ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL trade deadline.

Following the loss, The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share what the 29-year-old pass rusher said when asked if he hoped to avoid being traded. Chubb’s answer showed composure amid uncertainty.

“I asked Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb if he hopes he’s not traded and he said in part that God is in complete control, he’s got a C on his chest for a reason, he loves his teammates and he understands this is a business.”

That response came just minutes after the locker room emptied following another tough loss. Chubb’s composure reflected the leadership the Dolphins defense still relies on. He leads the team with four sacks and remains one of the few steady veterans on a unit hurt by injuries and uneven play.

Trade speculation continues as multiple contenders reportedly check in with the Dolphins about potential deals. Various sources have both linked Chubb to playoff-ready teams seeking pass-rush help before the November 4 deadline. However, his captaincy and production make him a key figure in any rebuilding effort the franchise undertakes.

For now, the former NC State standout remains focused on helping the team push through a disappointing 2025 season. Whether that journey continues in South Florida or somewhere else will be determined soon as the 2025 NFL trade deadline approaches.