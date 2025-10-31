The Miami Dolphins were ultimately noncompetitive in a 28-6 loss versus two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, but it did not have to be that way. The home team held an early 3-0 lead and had its chances to build momentum at different points during the game. Unfortunately, for the Phins and their disgruntled fans, turnovers and poor execution plunged them to a 2-7 record on the season. Tua Tagovailoa and company understand that this is not just any loss.

Four days removed from a 34-10 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Miami reverted to its prior 2025-26 form. What the squad was hoping to be a breakthrough instead proved to be an outlier and possible indictment on the Dirty Birds. The Dolphins' campaign is in a sickly state, and public optimism is as low as it has been during Mike McDaniel's tenure as head coach. Simply put, these are desperate times, and desperate times require an urgent and firm response.

Tagovailoa told reporters after the loss that the team had a “heartfelt” conversation and will get back at it on Monday, per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. Those words may not carry much weight for fans anymore, however. This city has witnessed an excessive amount of bad football this year. Add in the rumors and controversial press conference comments, and it is easy to see why many are forecasting a complete collapse.

What will become of the Dolphins?

The Dolphins may not just be playing to save their seemingly moribund season. Players and coaches are fighting for their place on the team. McDaniel is probably not the only prominent figure on the hot seat. How much longer will the Tua Tagovailoa era last in Miami Gardens.

The sixth-year quarterback was 25-of-40 passing for 261 yards and no touchdowns against the Ravens. He also threw his NFL-worst 11th interception of the season. Tagovailoa was not the only one to scuffle on offense — Tahj Washington and De'Von Achane each committed costly fumbles — but he is the face of this franchise. A large chunk of blame will fall on his shoulders.

Earlier in October, the former Pro Bowler caught flak after airing some of the Dolphins' dirty laundry to the media. This time, he and his teammates apparently expressed their feelings candidly in the locker room. Hopefully, for the sake of morale, Miami can learn from this shellacking and benefit from its postgame chat.