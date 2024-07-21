In the wake of Shaq Barrett's sudden retirement ahead of the Miami Dolphins training camp, the team is trying to make waves to find his replacement. They might have a solution on their hands since, according to reports, former Super Bowl champion Emmanuel Ogbah will work out for the team and hopefully fill the much-needed pass-rushing void left by Barrett's retirement.

Already acquainted with Miami, Ogbah was productive in relatively limited opportunities with the Dolphins last season, tallying 5.0 sacks and an interception over 238 defensive snaps in the regular season. Ogbah was released in February to save cap space but could return for a fifth straight season with Miami if his workout goes well.

If it does, it can be a blessing in disguise for the Dolphins. Miami already put Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Cameron Goode on the physically-unable-to-perform list last week, and adding Barrett’s retirement into the mix has left them thin on the edges of the defense. Signing Ogbah would give the Dolphins a veteran presence along with rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara, salvaging their pass rush after Barrett's decision.

Can Emmanuel Ogbah give the Dolphins a pass-rushing porpoise?

Last season, Ogbah's playing time shrank significantly in 2023 as he struggled to stand out in a 3-4 scheme implemented by new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Like most of Miami's defensive personnel, Ogbah was frustrated with his role in Fangio's scheme. But, with Fangio gone and now in Philadelphia and Anthony Weaver running the defense in South Beach, there could be an opportunity for Ogbah to shine.

Granted, Ogbah might not have a 10-sack season left in his tank, but the free-agent veteran pass rusher is good enough to contribute to the right team. However, this wouldn't be his first time stepping up for the Dolphins. Despite the struggles under Fangio, when Miami lost Phillips and Chubb to injury, Ogbah stepped up and helped fuel a Miami defense that finished in the top ten in passing touchdowns allowed.

The ability to step up when the team needs him most has been a consistent part of Ogbah's NFL career. Now, under Weaver, Ogbah could do what he did for Miami last year once again. But, this time, he'll at least enjoy himself now that Fangio is no longer in the picture. Considering the circumstances and how late it is in the offseason, Ogbah would be a great option to replace Barrett and hopefully help fuel the Dolphins to the top of the AFC East.