Mike McDaniel appears to defend actions amid Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa scary injury

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended the team’s decision to start Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday amid head injury concerns, per Mike Garafolo.

“I have 100 percent conviction in our process regarding our players,” McDaniel said. “This is a player-friendly organization. … There was no medical indication from all resources there was anything regarding the head.”

Garafolo later reported that McDaniel said he wouldn’t be able to live with himself if he played Tua Tagovailoa too soon after a head injury. McDaniel also revealed a conversation he had with Tagovailoa following the incident.

“Stop this right now. Don’t even think about a game. … Let’s worry about you and your head and being a healthy human being. We’ll worry about playing football later,” McDaniel said he told Tua Tagovailoa after the QB asked when he can play again.

The Dolphins have been in hot water as of late due to Tua’s injury. Many people feel as if Tagovailoa had no business being on the field after suffering an apparent head injury last weekend.

A video of Tua Tagovailoa stumbling after taking a hard hit to the head is what led to criticism of Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins’ decision.

Miami is going to be extremely careful moving forward. McDaniel shared an honest response after getting asked about Tua Tagovailoa’s timetable, per Jeff Darlington on Twitter.

“I’m not even thinking about timetables as a player. It’s about Tua as a person. We’re just worried about him getting healthy and getting all of the testing done. We’ll cross the bridge on timetables.”