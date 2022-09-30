John Harbaugh is totally flabbergasted at Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with head and neck injuries. The incident has created a firestorm of criticism of the Dolphins, the NFL and its supposed concussion protocols. Friday, Baltimore Ravens head coach gave his opinion of the situation.

Harbaugh said he couldn’t believe what he saw with Tua situation last night and back to last Sunday. Said he was astonished. “That last night was not something you want to see.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 30, 2022

“That last night was not something you want to see.”

Harbaugh said that he was astonished at not only what happened on Thursday, but also in Sunday’s game between the Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Shortly before halftime, Tagovailoa was thrown to the ground after completing a pass. After standing up, he crumpled to the field untouched. It appeared very clear to everyone watching that he was concussed.

Yet, Tagovailoa reportedly passed the concussion protocol at halftime and was re-inserted into the game. Four days later, he suffered a very serious and scary injury that left him lying on the field motionless for 10 minutes. The injury sent Twitter ablaze with fans who were livid with what occurred to Tagovailoa.

Harbaugh went on to say that he couldn’t believe what he saw, putting it all into the context of sometimes you have to tell a player “No” when they want to go back into a game. Players are almost always going to push through an injury. But it is the head coach’s and franchise’s job to put player health and safety first. That does not appear to be the case here.

Tua Tagovailoa was sent immediately to a local hospital in Cincinnati. Thankfully, he was reportedly moving his limbs and traveled back to Miami with the Dolphins Thursday night.