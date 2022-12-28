By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on Monday in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but according to the league’s NFL chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, Tagovailoa did not show any signs of concussion that would have led to him getting placed in the protocol earlier on Sunday following the loss to the Green Bay Packers (h/t NFL.com).

And so, there are many blows to the head that occur during a game. We are always looking for the blow plus the injury behavior and obviously if we see any injury behavior, then there’s a call down made to evaluate that player. Also, if a player identifies any symptoms or a teammate, coach, official, anyone else identifies symptoms, that also initiates a protocol. So many people can initiate the protocol and in this game on Sunday, none of those factors were present. There were no visible signs present, even though there was a blow to the head and the player did not report any symptoms, despite being in contact with the medical staff throughout the game. So, there was nothing that would have triggered the protocol in the moment.”

While Sills definitely knows what he’s talking about since it is his field of expertise, it still can’t prevent at least a few Dolphins fans from scratching their heads, especially since this isn’t the first time that Tagovailoa has to deal with an apparent brain injury this season.

Back in Week 4, the Dolphins quarterback had to be sent to the hospital after taking a hit in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.