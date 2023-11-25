Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels explains how studying Ed Reed helped Jevon Holland pull off his incredible Hail Mary pick-six

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland had the play of the game — if not the season — when he returned a failed Hail Mary attempt 99 yards for a pick-six. The spectacular pick-six gave the Dolphins a 20-6 as the first half expired.

Following the game, coach Mike McDaniel explained how Holland has been studying former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed to become the guy who make these kinds of plays.

“That was absolutely a huge momentum swing that there are very few players that could have pulled off what Jevon did,” Mike McDaniel said. “I think Jevon's the type of player that has very high aspirations of himself and our team knows he can be the best player on the field at any given moment. He's watched a ton of Ed Reed tape and that was very reminiscent of Ed Reed for sure, so that was a cool moment that nobody on this team that was on the field will forget that particular play and that's pretty special when you're talking about that it will probably be the first play people think of when you think back to this game, so it was a big time play and something that our team needed,” via Dolphins Staff.

“Watch Ed Reed! No, don’t throw it!” — Herm Edwards “Go Ed! Go Ed! Go Ed!” — Brian Billick A @TwentyER Pick Six experience from both sidelines. Absolutely classic. (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/qGJuHp1sAL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 10, 2020

99-YARD PICK SIX TO END THE HALF.@quickdrawjev did THAT. pic.twitter.com/uLKOzjiALC — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 24, 2023

During his Hall of Fame career, Ed Reed was known for his ability to nab interceptions and get huge returns. He is the all time career leader in interception return yards and has the longest return in NFL history at 108 yards. On Holland's way for the touchdown, he seemed to emulate Reed's ability to weave through traffic while keeping his eyes on getting into the end zone.

This was Jevon Holland's first interception of the season, and it was a showstopper. The third-year safety now has his fifth career interception as the Dolphins pass defense continues to improve down the stretch.