Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland had the play of the game — if not the season — when he returned a failed Hail Mary attempt 99 yards for a pick-six. The spectacular pick-six gave the Dolphins a 20-6 as the first half expired.

Following the game, coach Mike McDaniel explained how Holland has been studying former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed to become the guy who make these kinds of plays.

“That was absolutely a huge momentum swing that there are very few players that could have pulled off what Jevon did,” Mike McDaniel said. “I think Jevon's the type of player that has very high aspirations of himself and our team knows he can be the best player on the field at any given moment. He's watched a ton of Ed Reed tape and that was very reminiscent of Ed Reed for sure, so that was a cool moment that nobody on this team that was on the field will forget that particular play and that's pretty special when you're talking about that it will probably be the first play people think of when you think back to this game, so it was a big time play and something that our team needed,” via Dolphins Staff.

RECOMMENDED
Dolphins Jets, Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa
What Dolphins' Mike McDaniel found 'encouraging' from Tua Tagovailoa INTs

Eva Geitheim ·

Dolphins HC Mike McCarthy announced offensive lineman Terron Armstead will be week-to-week with an injured quad.
Dolphins' Terron Armstead labeled week-to-week by Mike McDaniel with quad injury

Jay Pritchard ·

Image thumb: Tim Boyle saying “welcome back!” as Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown walk through the door to locker room
Jets hoping for massive offensive line boosts in Week 13 with Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton

Jim Cerny ·

During his Hall of Fame career, Ed Reed was known for his ability to nab interceptions and get huge returns. He is the all time career leader in interception return yards and has the longest return in NFL history at 108 yards. On Holland's way for the touchdown, he seemed to emulate Reed's ability to weave through traffic while keeping his eyes on getting into the end zone.

This was Jevon Holland's first interception of the season, and it was a showstopper. The third-year safety now has his fifth career interception as the Dolphins pass defense continues to improve down the stretch.