Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel always saw star potential in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been dominant in 2023.

Tua Tagovailoa has enjoyed the best season of his career so far during the 2023 Miami Dolphins' campaign. The Dolphins currently sit at 6-2, good for first place in the AFC East, and Tagovailoa has helped lead an offense that has already set several both franchise and NFL records so far on the season.

Recently Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel kept things 100 percent honest about Tagovailoa's brilliance and why it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise to him.

“I saw this guy with supreme talent and thought to myself, ‘what if someone actually just believed in him?'” said McDaniel, per the Rich Eisen Show.

Mike McDaniel is currently is currently on his second season at the helm for the Dolphins. Primarily known for his offensive mindset, McDaniel was brought in to help revolutionize a Miami offense that hadn't quite yet taken off since Tagovailoa was selected by the franchise in the 2020 NFL Draft.

McDaniel has more than made good on that promise during his tenure. Of course, talent is what truly wins games in the NFL, and the Dolphins have plenty of that going for them. In addition to Tua Tagovailoa, who has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and perhaps a sleeper MVP candidate in 2023, the Dolphins' offense also boasts skill position players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who both possess speed that consistently has opposing defenses struggling to catch up.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will next take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 5.