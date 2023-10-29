Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins defended their top spot in the AFC East with a Week 8 victory over the New England Patriots. In the process, Tagovailoa extended his undefeated streak against Bill Belichick.

Miami came away with a 31-17 win, moving their record to 6-2 on the season. The victory moved Tagovailoa's personal record against Belichick to 6-0. While the record may be lopsided, Tagovailoa knows that any game against Belichick isn't going to be an easy one, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.

“These are not runaway games. They're tough,” Tagovailoa said.

Tua Time

While the final score may be one-sided, the game didn't start that way. New England drew first blood as Mac Jones found Kendrick Bourne for a 24-yard touchdown. However, the Dolphins answered right back, scoring 17 unanswered points.

Both teams battled and as New England tried to claw back, Miami always seemed to have an answer. A 31-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Waddle with 2:43 remaining in the game put the final nail in the Patriots' coffin.

Overall, Tagovailoa completed 30-of-45 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Through the first eight weeks of the season, Miami's QB has thrown for 2,416 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Week 8 marked the second time the Dolphins and Patriots play against each other this season. Tua Tagovailoa left unscathed against Bill Belichick. But as long as Tagovailoa is under center for the Dolphins, and Belichick is patrolling the Patriots' sidelines, the quarterback knows Miami will always be in for a battle.