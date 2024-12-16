The Miami Dolphins suffered a crushing loss on Sunday with its playoff hopes on the line. The Dolphins had chance after chance to win the game against the Houston Texans, but ended up losing 20-12.

This loss drops the Dolphins to 6-8 on the season and effectively ends their hopes of making a late charge towards a wild card spot in the AFC playoffs, but that wasn't the only bad news to come out of the game. Star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle went down with a knee injury during the game as well, and Dolphins fans anxiously waited for an update on the speedster.

Fortunately, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that Waddle's injury isn't serious, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“Not major. Not surgery. But in question for this week. Day to day,” McDaniel said, per Schad.

That is welcome news for a Dolphins team that still has a path to the playoffs, but it is now very far-fetched after Sunday's loss. Miami is now two games behind the Los Angeles Chargers for the final AFC Wild Card spot with just three games to play, so McDaniel and company will need a lot of help in order to get back to the postseason.

Even with both Waddle and Tyreek Hill in the lineup, the Dolphins haven't been able to get the explosive production down the field as they have in past seasons. Tua Tagovailoa is throwing the ball short more than ever and tight end Jonnu Smith is now a featured weapon in the Dolphins' passing game. As a result, defenses have been able to bog this Dolphins offense down as they can't run the ball effectively or hurt them over the top.

Tagovailoa had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday, turning the ball over four times in the loss. Those four turnovers included a fumble that set up a Houston touchdown and two interceptions while driving to tie the game, one of them coming in the red zone. Tagovailoa also threw a bad pass that resulted in a serious injury for wide receiver Grant DuBose.

If the Dolphins want to get back into the playoff picture, they will need better play from their quarterback moving forward. Getting Hill and Waddle more involved in the offense would go a long way towards starting to get the arrow pointed in the right direction.